Backblaze (BLZE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Backblaze to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $33.73 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BLZE stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Backblaze has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, VP Tina Cessna sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $56,971.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,113.72. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gleb Budman sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $66,260.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,864,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,027.32. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BLZE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Backblaze from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Backblaze from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

