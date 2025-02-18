Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 14.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $217.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.46. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.87 and a 52-week high of $239.11.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.