Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,236 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball Co. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $71.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

