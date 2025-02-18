Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.