Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on TECH
Bio-Techne Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $85.57.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Bio-Techne Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.
Bio-Techne Company Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Techne
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.