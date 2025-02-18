Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 202,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,629,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $276.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $176.15 and a 1 year high of $279.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.