Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,951,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 860.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 517,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after buying an additional 463,405 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,172,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 407,467 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 327,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 779,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 286,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.