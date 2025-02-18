Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 104.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,682.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

NYSE ZETA opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

