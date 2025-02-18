Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 4,535.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $337.73 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

