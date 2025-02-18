Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1,086.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Kellanova by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter worth about $488,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $9,305,285.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,222,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,354,514.82. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $102,571,264 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

