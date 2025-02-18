Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $139,206,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,168,000 after buying an additional 314,004 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 577.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 189,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 97.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,532,000 after acquiring an additional 123,929 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR opened at $370.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $211.61 and a one year high of $417.82.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,576.75. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total transaction of $2,828,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,485,785.60. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,864 shares of company stock valued at $44,516,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.08.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

