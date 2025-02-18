Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

