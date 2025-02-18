Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.