Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

