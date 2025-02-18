Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 481.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHA stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

