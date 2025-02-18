Blue Trust Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.17 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

