Blue Trust Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

CHKP stock opened at $222.09 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $226.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.01 and its 200 day moving average is $190.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

