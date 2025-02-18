Blue Trust Inc. Has $411,000 Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 644,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.5 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $143.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.9201 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.