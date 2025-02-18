Blue Trust Inc. Has $412,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

MFC opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.