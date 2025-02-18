Blue Trust Inc. Has $439,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. CIBC boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

