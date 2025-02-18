Blue Trust Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 509,293 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,609,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,065,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $14,543,176.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,113,772 shares of company stock worth $95,772,462. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

