Blue Trust Inc. Has $502,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,874,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $336.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $336.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.