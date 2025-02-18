Blue Trust Inc. Has $526,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.45.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

