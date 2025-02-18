Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $583.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $510.45 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $584.34 and a 200 day moving average of $575.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

