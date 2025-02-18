Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in A. O. Smith by 19.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at $583,562.85. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

