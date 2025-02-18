Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,184,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,988,000 after buying an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total value of $6,202,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,819,745.70. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,612 shares of company stock valued at $28,993,612. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $812.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,008.92, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $735.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.10.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.