Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 171,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $2,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

EMR stock opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

