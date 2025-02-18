Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Danaos Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DAC stock opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.02). Danaos had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 16.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 26.95 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Danaos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.