Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 439.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,041,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,154,000 after acquiring an additional 677,344 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,244,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,662 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,856,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,022,000 after acquiring an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,692,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,574,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.