Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 140,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,064.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EWY opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.