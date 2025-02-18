Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $202.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $208.63.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

