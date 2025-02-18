Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 432.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $489.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. This trade represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total transaction of $2,920,413.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,383.08. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

