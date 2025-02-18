Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $329.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.64 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.13.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.40.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

