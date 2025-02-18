Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $61.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.