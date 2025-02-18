Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $356.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

