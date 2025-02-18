Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $831.68.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $750.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $697.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $714.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $609.40 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.