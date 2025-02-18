Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,732 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,077,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $316.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.65. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.26 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, insider Francesco Maione sold 2,016 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $616,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,204. The trade was a 34.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $1,419,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,560.58. This represents a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,032 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

