Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,248 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $132.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

