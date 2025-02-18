Blue Trust Inc. Sells 234 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.