Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,456 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of OrthoPediatrics worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Quarry LP bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2,610.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 125.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 42.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIDS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of KIDS opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $596.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

