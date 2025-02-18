Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,653 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CF

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.