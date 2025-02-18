Blue Trust Inc. Sells 4,414 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,511 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RIO opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

