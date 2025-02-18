Blue Trust Inc. Sells 512 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $292.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.67.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.69.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

