Blue Trust Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.79. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $123.35.

