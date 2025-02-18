Blue Trust Inc. Sells 833 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,224. The trade was a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,349.36. The trade was a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.59.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE GD opened at $241.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.87 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.96 and a 200-day moving average of $284.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

