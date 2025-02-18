Blue Trust Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 52.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,800,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $105.72 and a 1-year high of $154.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.