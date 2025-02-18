Blue Trust Inc. Trims Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,912,390. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,255 shares of company stock worth $3,692,880. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

