Blue Trust Inc. Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 21,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,062,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,521,000 after buying an additional 96,886 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $6,126,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $522.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.52 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.82.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

