Blue Trust Inc. Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,944,000 after buying an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,940,000 after buying an additional 2,174,093 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Hologic by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,466,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,952,000 after buying an additional 195,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hologic by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after buying an additional 544,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Insider Activity

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

