Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 342,723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,044.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,919.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,510.94. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

