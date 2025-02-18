Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,320,000 after buying an additional 2,615,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,172 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,897,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,578,000 after acquiring an additional 951,580 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,385,000 after purchasing an additional 718,515 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Shares of BSX opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $65.33 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,265,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,501.04. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,673,948 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

